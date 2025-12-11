Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson set to return for another 'Hunger Games' film, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], December 11 : In a treat for all 'Hunger Games' fans, the OG stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to return to the franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Lawrence and Hutcherson will be a part of an upcoming prequel film titled 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', the report added.

The actors known for famously portraying the characters of Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson) in Lionsgate's original 'Hunger Games' films will reprise the same roles in the prequel.

The film will hit theatres on November 20, 2026.

The upcoming 'Hunger Games' prequel is based on Suzanne Collins' latest novel, following the events of the 50th Hunger Games - 24 years before Katniss and Peeta first entered the killing field as the tributes for District 12 with mentor Haymitch Abernathy, states Variety.

The story will focus on Haymitch's early experience in the games when he was 16. Joseph Zada will be portrayed as the young man, originally played by Woody Harrelson, in the film series.

Meanwhile, details surrounding Lawrence and Hutcherson's roles have still been kept under wraps.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie adaptation also features actors like Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

Joseph Zada, Glenn Close, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Whitney Peak also feature in key roles.

Coming back to the original franchise, the 'Hunger Games' films have collected over USD 3.3 billion at the box office. The film series kicked off with 2012's 'The Hunger Games', with the most recent entry - 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor