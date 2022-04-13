Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck will not reveal wedding plans to avoid press

Newly-engaged star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to keep wedding plans under wraps in order to avoid the avoid "too much media attention".

Sources close to the couple told Page Six, "After the last time [they got engaged], there won't be any announcements of when and where they are getting married. They will just do it and then announce."

The couple fondly called 'Bennifer' by fans, were first engaged in 2002, but split in 2004, before linking up again last year in April. They began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb 'Gigli'.

The 'Gone Girl' actor proposed that November with a USD 2.5 million 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.

However, the couple at that time decided to postpone their planned 2003 wedding, blaming "excessive media attention" in a statement, as per Page Six.

Before officially walking down the aisle, the couple split in 2004 and a rep for Lopez confirmed the news to People magazine at that time saying, "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy."

After partying ways, Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner. They welcomed three children together-- daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

His relationship with Garner did not survive long as they officially divorced in 2017.

On the other hand, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June of the same year. The couple went on to have twins Max and Emme in 2008. They got divorced in 2014.

Lopez entered into another whirlwind romance with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2017.

The 'Jersey Girl' co-stars rekindled their romance in April, just a month after Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Affleck before rekindling his romance with Lopez was dating actor Ana de Armas and split with her in January.

On the occasion of her birthday, Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official.Since the reunion, the duo has been virtually inseparable. The two have been clicked making most of their time vacationing with each other and working hard to have their families along every step of the way.

The duo recently made headlines after being spotted visiting their lavish estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, which they are planning to buy in order to move in together.

According to Page Six, sources said that this time, the couple is not taking any chances of wedding news being leaked to the press and paparazzi.

"Friends will be invited to something like a birthday and then it will turn out to be a wedding and they will get married in front of like 30, 40 people," said the source.

The 'Let's Get Loud,' singer announced her engagement to Affleck on social media on Friday after being photographed wearing a huge, 8.5-carat green wedding ring.

( With inputs from ANI )

