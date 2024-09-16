Jeremy Allen White wins second consecutive Primetime Emmy for 'The Bear'

Los Angeles, Sep 16 Actor Jeremy Allen White has won his second consecutive Primetime Emmy for his role in the comedy series 'The Bear'.

Jeremy clinched the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmys for his role of Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef.

He edged out Steve Martin and Martin Short of 'Only Murders in the Building', D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai from 'Reservation Dogs', Larry David from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', and Matt Berry from 'What We Do in the Shadows'.

During his speech, Jeremy Allen White said, "Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much. My heart is just beating outside of its chest. Thank you for choosing me. I am so, so, so lucky. I'm so grateful. Thank you. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love to work with you, and I want us to be in each other's lives forever. I love you so dearly."

"Jo, this show has changed my life. It has instilled a faith that change is possible if you are able to reach out. You're really, truly never actually alone. I thank this show," he added.

'The Bear' follows the story of a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy. He inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his elder brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in a Michelin star restaurant. He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Indian viewers can watch Primetime Emmys on Lionsgate Play.

--IANS

