Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, 'feels like the Green Mile'

Washington [US], March 25 : Jeremy Renner seems to accept the reality. His latest post suggests that.

Renner shared images of his Pisten Bully snowplow on Instagram recently, which was finally returned to his home. On New Year's Day, the vehicle tipped over and crushed Renner, breaking more than 30 bones, reported Deadline, a US-based media company.

"She's finally making her way home!," Renner wrote. One picture showed people working on the machine, while another had a driver giving a thumbs-up.

"The cat get[s] a police escort... Feels like The Green Mile!" Renner wrote in a video that showed the machine rolling down the road with a police escort.

Renner's accident occurred on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snowplow ended up running him over and critically injuring him.

After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snowplow used by the actor.

Renner has been updating fans every two weeks on his efforts to come back from the horrific accident, and has remained upbeat throughout.

