Jessica Alba, beau Danny Ramirez pack up PDA in photo dump

Los Angeles, Jan 6 Hollywood actress Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez are not shying away from expressing their love. The actress, 44, shared a new post on social media showing some of her favorite moments of the New Year so far.

More than halfway through the 20-photo Instagram carousel was a video of her and the Captain ‘America: Brave New World’ actor, 33, smiling and laughing together at a dimly lit table for a selfie video, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Though the clip was only a few seconds long, that was more than enough time for him to sweetly kiss her on the cheek.

She wrote, “Easing into the first Monday of the new year feeling recharged, grounded & present,” she wrote. Alba continued, “Grateful for a dreamy final week of ’25 filled with a few of my favorite things. Forever memories locked - heart full + soul open and ready for 2026”.

As per ‘People’, the pair appeared to be at a Japanese restaurant in the clip, sharing a plate of sashimi. Other content in her round-up included a video of a lavish fireworks display, Alba lounging on the beach in a leopard print bikini and a fruit display with a custom coconut at One&Only Palmilla Los Cabos resort in Mexico.

The Honest Company co-founder shares daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, as well as son Hayes, 8, with estranged husband Cash Warren. The pair filed for divorce in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage.

Alba and Ramirez first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed flying back to Los Angeles together from Cancún that July, and were seen together on several other occasions that same month, including a dinner date.

In early July, a source said that things were "very new" between Ramirez and the Honey actress, and that "they're having a good time together”.

The new couple was seen spending time together once again when Alba gave a sneak peek into their vacation to Australia in October 2025.

