Jessica Alba lauds son’s courage amid her divorce

Los Angeles, Jan 3 Hollywood actress Jessica Alba is heaping praise on her son for his "bravery" amid "new changes" after her ongoing divorce from Cash Warren.

The 44-year-old actress - who separated from the 46-year-old film producer in December 2024, and filed for divorce in February 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences", penned a lengthy, gushing tribute to mark their son Hayes' eighth birthday, on Instagram on New Year's Day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Jessica, who also has daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, with Cash, shared video-and-photo slideshow of Hayes over the years,

She wrote in the caption, “My Hayesie, My sweet, bright, fun, hilarious Hayes. Wow, 8 years ago, early in the morning on NYE, you arrived. Time has flown by, yet it has paused on so many beautiful moments with you. Watching you grow into the coolest lil dude ever has been one of the greatest experiences of my life (sic)”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in the montage, it featured the youngster as a baby, enjoying time with his sisters, getting his first haircut, as well as scenes of Hayes getting involved with sports and hobbies.

This included taking a swing on a golf course, attending an Los Angeles Lakers game whilst donned in his top team's distinctive yellow and purple jersey, kicking a football on a pitch, as well as showing off his piano skills.

And Jessica, who is dating 33-year-old actor Danny Ramirez, praised her and Cash's youngest child for being engaging.

She continued, "Your skills on the tennis court, golf course, soccer field, and handball court, which you improvise on every wall or back of a couch, indoors or out, are impressive to say the least. You take pride in being kind and doing well, which makes my heart swell. I love your quick wit with your sisters, your competitive nature, kicking my butt in UNO on the regular, and your desire to always play and have fun (sic)”.

But it is when the actress and Hayes get to bond during sleepovers and nighttime snuggles, as well as hear his "questions about life", that she cherishes most.

