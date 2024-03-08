Jhanak actor Dolly Sohi Passes Away a Day After Sister Amandeep Sohi's Demise

Television actors Dolly Sohi and Amandeep Sohi have passed away. Dolly, known for her role as Srishti Mukherjee on the television series Jhanak, had recently quit the show citing health reasons. According to reports, Dolly was battling cervical cancer. Amandeep was known for her stint in Badtameez Dil, and Dolly was a part of other television shows such as Bhabhi, Kalash, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani.

In a statement to the leading daily, Dolly’s family said, “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon." The heartbreaking news was shared just a few hours after the actress’s brother Manu confirmed that his other sister, TV actress Amandeep Sohi has passed away.

Amandeep Sohi passed away on Thursday, March 7. The actress was best known for her role in Badtameez Dil. Her brother, Manu Sohi, told multiple publications that Amandeep passed away after battling jaundice. “Yes, it is true Amandeep is not more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in the state to ask the doctors detail," he told ETimes.