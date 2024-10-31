Jibraan Khan reveals his favourite dessert to feast on Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 31 *Actor Jibraan Khan, who was recently seen in the movie ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, has shared that he is ditching his diet to celebrate Diwali.

Talking about how Diwali celebrations play out for him and his family every year, he told IANS, “So my plan is very simple, I spend Diwali with my parents and cousins. This time the Diwali celebration will be at my home, some good food, some fuljhadi and the traditional lighting is diyas”.

When asked if he is planning to give rest to his strict diet regimen, the actor said, “Hell yes One life .. body to bante rahegi.. but diwali comes once a year. Talking about the delicacies he is planning to indulge in, he told IANS, “Gulab Jamun tops my dessert chart”. “We usually call our Friends and family home, little taash party followed by food and some singing and dancing but our annual ritual is lighting diyas in our balcony”, he added.

Jibraan, who essayed the role of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Krish Raichand in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, is made his debut with ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ in which he shared the screen with Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grewal.

Jibraan had earlier shared that he danced at his school’s annual day on the song ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’ from ‘Ishq Vishk’ which was released in 2003. Now, shaking his leg on the new version of the song as a lead actor marked a full-circle for him.

The actor described his transition from a child artiste to a lead actor as “a very long journey” of more than 2 decades. He said, “I was a kid when you saw me on screen, but it has been amazing. With ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ life has come a full circle for me”.

