Jiiva has ‘legendary encounter’ with Rajini in shuttle as superstar flies economy

Mumbai, March 1 Rajinikanth's pictures of flying in economy class have been doing the rounds on social media, however actor Jiiva on Friday shared a video of his conversation with the superstar, while traveling in the shuttle with him.

Jiiva, who seemed to have a fanboy moment meeting Rajinikanth, took to Instagram, where the two were seen having a conversation.

In the clip, Rajinikanth was seen standing in the shuttle, dressed in casual wear, while Jiiva was standing next to him.

Jiiva captioned the video: “Flying high with superstar Rajinikanth and the Chennai Rhinos team! #legendaryencounter #flightwithicons #CCL #ChennaiRhinos #ActorLife #Cricketfever #CelebrityCricketLeague.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial 'Lal Salaam' .

The actor is currently shooting for ‘Vettaiyan’.

Jiiva, whose latest offering was ‘Yatra 2’, will next be seen in 'Methavi'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor