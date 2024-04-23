Jimmy Shergill reveals challenges of portraying real heroes in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : The forthcoming web series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' has generated substantial buzz. The series delves into the heart of the Pulwama terror attack aftermath and the subsequent retaliatory action by the Indian Air Force. At the helm of this riveting narrative is veteran actor Jimmy Shergill, who recently shared his insights into the challenges and responsibilities of portraying real-life heroes.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series promises to unravel the intricate tapestry of events surrounding the Balakot airstrikes of February 26, 2019.

In an interview with ANI, Jimmy Shergill articulated the formidable task of embodying characters whose contributions often remain obscured from the public eye.

He remarked, "So, such people who do so much behind the scenes, but their faces, their names never come out. So, obviously, it's a big challenge."

Shergill emphasized the absence of reference points while depicting the roles of soldiers and policemen, highlighting the unique demands placed upon actors in such portrayals.

Joining Shergill in this cinematic journey are acclaimed actors Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi, each lending their talent to breathe life into the multifaceted narrative.

Lara Dutta, who portrays a power broker in the series, shed light on the broader implications of the storyline.

She elucidated, "It is based on true events that rewrote the history in many ways of our country. So, the Pulwama (terror) attack had its own repercussions with the Balakot airstrike."

Dutta further expounded on the global ramifications of India's stance post-Pulwama, underscoring the series' exploration of India's evolving image on the international stage.

Scheduled for release on April 25 on JioCinema, 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' is poised to offer viewers an immersive experience, unravelling the intricacies of high-stakes decision-making and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

It is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor