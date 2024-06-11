Jin’s Military Discharge: BTS Reunites for Their Hyung’s Comeback, ARMYs Gear Up for 2024 'BTS Festa' Celebration

BTS' oldest member, Kim Seokjin, popularly known as Jin, is finally returning after an 18-month-long wait. He is the first member to be discharged from the military, while the others continue to serve their terms. However, they all will be uniting to welcome back their ''Hyung' Jin, just as they did when they all sent him off together. The return of Jin marks a significant moment for BTS and their fans, as it signals the beginning of the group's reunion after their mandatory military service. Fans are eagerly anticipating this reunion, and the members are excited to welcome Jin back into their midst.

Since there will be no official ceremony for his discharge from the military due to safety measures, BTS will celebrate Jin’s return quietly in Seoul. The group's initial plan was to meet Jin in front of the military unit; however, this could not be accomplished due to members’ safety concerns.

BTS Jin Hug Event

After Jin’s discharge on June 12, he will kickstart his set of activities, including a fan hug meeting with ARMY, the celebration of the upcoming 11th anniversary BTS Festa 2024 nd the release of his solo album later in the year. Fans are eagerly looking forward to these events, which mark not only Jin’s return but also the continued journey of BTS as they gradually reunite.

Indian Armies celebrates BTS Jin's comeback.

Not only in South Korea but around the world, BTS fans known as Armies will be celebrating their event. In India, Mumbai.BTS team is on an India Tour, visiting cities and organizing events. They have already visited Chennai, Mangaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur, and will soon visit Mumbai, Surat, Goa, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and finally Kolkata.