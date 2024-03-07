Jio Cinema to release documentary on 'Onavillu' on Mahashivratri

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 7 : 'Onavillu: The Divine Bow' is a documentary directed by Anand Banaras and Sarath Chandra Mohan.

This documentary tells the story of Onavillu.

The directors share insights on the documentary and said that originating as a small project, they aim to showcase the cultural richness surrounding the ancient artefact of Lord Padmanabhaswamy.

"With music by Belgian composer Stephen Orlando and narrations by Megastar Mammootty and Unni Mukundan, the documentary will be available for free streaming starting March 8 exclusively on JioCinema," they added.

'Onavillu' is a bow-shaped instrument presented to Sree Padmanabha on Onam day. It is painted with Anantha Sayanam (reclining pose of Lord Vishnu) and avatars Dasavatharam, Shri Rama Pattabhishekam and Shri Krishna Leela.

The making of Onavillu is reserved for a family. People purchase Onavillu to keep at home and to gift to others in the Onam season.

