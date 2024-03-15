JJ Valaya showcases his latest innovative collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Renowned fashion designer JJ Valaya showcased his latest collection from his bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV Kapurthala, at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) x FDCI.

R|Elan has a partnership with renowned designer and couturier JJ Valaya to display a unique collection from his bridge-to-luxury brand JJV.Kapurthala during Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, which began on March 13 at the World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The collection incorporated innovative materials. It is made from Relan's eco-friendly fabrics.

The R|Elan presented JJ V Kapurthala collection is a harmonic combination of heritage and innovation, where luxury meets conscience, ensuring an unparalleled display of style and ethics.

FDCI posted on its official Instagram handle, "R|elan x JJV.Kapurthala at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCl. JJV.Kapurthala by JJ Valaya is the epitome of regal sophistication intertwined with contemporary wanderlust. Born from the visionary mind of JJ Valaya, this bridge-to-luxury collection speaks to the discerning traveller who believes in celebrating in style albeit without the burden of heavy embellishments. Inspired by the travelogues of the illustrious Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, JJV is a homage to a bygone era of opulence and global influences blended into a modern statement. @jjv.kapurthala @lakmefashionwk @lakmeindia @riseworldwide @nexaexperience @reliancebrandsltd #foci #lakmefashionweek #Ifwxfdci #Ifw"

Actor Kubbra Sait walked the ramp for the R|elan x JJV.Kapurthala at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Lakme Fashion Week posted on its official Instagram handle, "R|Elan™[?] X JJV.Kapurthala on Day 2- Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Born from the visionary mind of JJ Valaya, JJV.Kapurthala a bridge-to-luxury label speaks to the discerning traveller who believes in celebrating in style albeit without the burden of heavy embellishments. Inspired by the travelogues of the illustrious Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, JJV is a homage to a bygone era of opulence and global influences blended into a modern statement."

"Partnering with R|Elan, JJV embraces eco-friendly fabrics like R|Elan™[?] GreenGold, crafted from recycled PET bottles, and innovative technologies such as R|Elan™[?] Kooltex, ensuring both style and sustainability. From reducing textile waste to enhancing garment performance, JJV seamlessly integrates ethical practices into its design ethos.@r.elan.official @jjv.kapurthala @lakmeindia @fdciofficial @reliancebrandsltd @r1seworldwide'," it added.

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week, actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Neha Dhupia turned showstoppers for Tea Cultures of The World x Chola on Lakme Fashion Week. Several celebrities also walked the ramp for Urvashi Kaur during her Lakme Fashion Week Day 2 showcase. Among the celebs who blazed the ramp were veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah, television star Shweta Tripathi, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Rugal, Faraz Arif Ansari, Santanu Hazarika, and Mallika Dua, among others.

