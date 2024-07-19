Joe Jonas drops his new energetic song 'Work It Out'

Wsahington [US], July 19 : Singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas has dropped his latest track, 'Work It Out', ahead of his upcoming second solo album, reported People.

"'Work It Out' is a personal anthem for when I have intrusive or ruminating thoughts; to help break their spell and bring me back to living in the present," he said of the track in a press release statement. "It's only human to experience uncomfortable feelings; no one is 100 per cent happy all the time. This is a song about getting out of your head and back to the person you really are."

He recently spoke about the song on the 'Therapuss with Jake Shane' podcast, where he also debuted the track's chorus.

Jonas also performed the song for the first time recently at the Jonas Brothers' Calgary Stampede show.

Earlier this week, Jonas announced the release of his first solo album in 13 years, 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'. His last solo album, Fastlife, was released in 2011.

"This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me," said the "Sucker" performer in a press release about the upcoming project.

Jonas added, "When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment," he continued. "It's okay to cry and mourn a loss - it's part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about."

This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!" Jonas concluded.

'Music For People Who Believe In Love' will be released on October 18, reported People.

