Joe Jonas shares video tribute for Sophie Turner after welcoming second child

American singer and songwriter Joe Jonas recently reflected on his life with his wife Sophie Turner in a sweet video montage after the couple welcomed their second baby.

According to People magazine, Jonas shared a sweet tribute video on his Instagram handle honouring their relationship. "Started from the bottom now we're here...I want to see your story," he captioned the video, which features DNCE's new song 'Got Me Good'.

The touching footage included clips from the beginning of their relationship, photos from their wedding day and a snap of Sophie's baby bump.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," representatives for the stars told the outlet on Thursday. They are also parents to daughter Willa, who turns 2 later this month.

Sophie confirmed that she and her husband were expecting their second child together in an interview with a magazine published in early May.

"It's what life is about for me - raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever," Turner told the publication, as per People magazine.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

( With inputs from ANI )

