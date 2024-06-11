Joey King can't stop singing Sabrina Carpenter's catchy new hit: 'Please get it out of my head'

Washington [US], June 11 : 'The Act' star Joey King shared her overwhelming joy and admiration for her friend, Sabrina Carpenter's success as a pop star.

In a recent interview with People magazine at the premiere of 'Despicable Me 4' in New York City, Joey King, shared that not only she is happy for Carpenter, but she is also quite obsessed with her songs.

King expressed her excitement at witnessing Carpenter's performance for the first time in years at the Governors Ball music festival on June 8, as per People magazine.

Overwhelmed with pride, King admitted to sobbing after the show, emphasizing how amazing Carpenter was on stage.

One particular song that has captured King's attention is Carpenter's latest release, 'Please Please Please'.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, a long-time collaborator of Taylor Swift, the song has become an earworm for King. She jokingly pleaded, "Get out of my head!"

However, King playfully scolded Carpenter for creating such a hit, deeming it "rude".

She also playfully criticized the accompanying music video, starring Carpenter's boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, for its addictiveness.

King humorously recounted how she was made to watch the video six times at 2 am, when all she wanted was to go to bed, as per People magazine.

The friendship between King and Carpenter goes back several years when they first met at an industry charity event.

Although they weren't instant best friends, their bond has grown stronger over time.

Both King and Carpenter have Disney backgrounds, and they are currently reaching new career highs.

Carpenter had the opportunity to open for Taylor Swift during the recent legs of her Eras Tour, which propelled her into the spotlight.

Her hit song, 'Espresso', has garnered massive success, further establishing her as a rising star in the music industry.

As for King, she is not only starring in the highly anticipated 'Despicable Me 4' alongside Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, but she is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix rom-com, 'A Family Affair,' alongside Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

Fans can look forward to 'Despicable Me 4' hitting theatres on July 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor