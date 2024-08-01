John Abraham back to fight for justice with Sharvari in action thriller 'Vedaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : This year's Independence Day is special for the fans of John Abraham as the actor is all set to come up with an intense action thriller 'Vedaa', which also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer.

At the start of the trailer, we can see John reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons.

Speaking about the film, John in a statement said, "I am excited to be part of a film like 'Vedaa'. It's a story that will resonate with audiences and inspire them to stand up for what is right."

Advani also shared what the audience can expect from the project.

He shared, "I feel very strongly about presenting a film that entertains but also delivers a message, provokes a thought that stays with its

audience for a long time after the film ends. I hope Vedaa is that film."

'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee.

It will face a box office clash with 'Stree 2' on August 15.

