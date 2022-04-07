John Abraham expresses gratitude to fans as 'Attack: Part 1' continues slow box office run

Bollywood actor John Abraham, whose recent film 'Attack: Part 1' has been having a slow run at the box office, on Thursday, penned a note of gratitude to fans who have appreciated the sci-fi action movie.

The 'Madras Cafe' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the note that read, "Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new."

"It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK," it continued.

Along with the note, John also expressed his gratitude in the post's caption by writing, "Once again, thank you! #ATTACK #ATTACKMovie."

John's 'Dostana' co-star Abhishek Bachchan took to the social media post's comments section to cheer for him. He wrote, "More power to you, Baba."

According to film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the box office business done by 'Attack: Part 1', on its first day of release, April 1, was Rs 3.51 crores, followed by Rs 3.75 crores on Day 2 and Rs 4.25 crores on Day 3. The total weekend collection of the film was capped at Rs 11.51 crores.

The film revolves around Arjun (John), a cyber soldier, who has lost everything and puts his life on the line to serve his nation.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions have produced 'Attack: Part 1'.

( With inputs from ANI )

