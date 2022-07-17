John Abraham for Genelia Deshmukh's fitness journey

Mumbai, July 17 Bollywood action star John Abraham has cheered for Genelia Deshmukh as she is on a six week fitness journey.

Genelia is in her fourth week and has put out a vlog. But there's a twist in the new week, she's stepping out of her city and comfort zone.

"As days are passing I'm of course feeling better, stronger and more inclined but since I had to leave town for work, that has slightly bummed me," the actress.

She added: "Missing family and my trainers and my gym back home. Had for a moment slowed my momentum but a quick chat from loved ones made me bounce back. After all, where there's a will there's a way."

