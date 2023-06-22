John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh begin shoot for Vedaa

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his next celluloid project, Vedaa, commencing shoot. The film falls right in line with Abraham's genre of comfort - action. The film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and stars Sharvari Wagh alongside Abraham.

The Muhurat shot for the action film was taken on June 20 in Rajasthan where the crew is currently shooting. John took to his Instagram handle to share the news with a few pictures from the film sets. Announcing the commencement of shooting, the actor promised an "adrenaline-pumping action" watch for the audiences.

While John looks dapper in all-black casuals, Sharvari keeps it simple in fitted denims and a black tank top. Nestled between the group photos was also the clapboard used during the Muhurat shot.