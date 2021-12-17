John Abraham turned 49 today, know how many hats this actor holds apart from acting

Handsome hunk of Bollywood industry John Abraham turned 49th today on December 17th. Despite being a actor he also a businessman. John made his Bollywood debut in the year 2003, before entering into to the industry he was a well known model.

John also has a production house name as John Abraham Entertainment, in this banner he produced superhit films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe. John is also a owner of the Indian Super League football team NorthEast United FC. Not only that he also owns the American clothing brand Ecko Unlimited.

His loves for animals is something else, John also works for animals welfare, he is an advocate of animal rights.

John made his debut with the film Jism opposite to his ex girlfriend Bipasha Basu, the ex couple dated each other for the long time, but later ended their relationship in bad note. After which John Abraham got married to Priya Runchal, in the year 2014, his wife is NRI financial analyst and investment banker from the US.

Do you know the actor's name John Abraham is reversed of his father's name Abraham John, his real name was Farhan but later he changed.

Despite being a vegetarian his fitness is excellent and he is also known in the industry for his fitness,John often post his workout videos on social media.