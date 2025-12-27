John Cusack ‘didn’t know’ how to approach iconic boombox scene in ‘Say Anything’

Los Angeles, Dec 27 Hollywood actor John Cusack has shared that he put in a lot of effort for his defiant gesture of love in ‘Say Anything’. It didn’t come as easily as it seems.

More than 35 years after Cusack’s Lloyd Dobler became a pop culture icon for holding up a boombox outside the window of Diane Court, played by Ione Skye, as Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” blared from its speakers, the 59-year-old actor admitted that he initially “didn’t know how to do it”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I didn't know how to do it because I thought the character was, you know, he's sitting outside whining, kind of saying, ‘Please come back to me’”, Cusack explained during a November 30 screening of the film at New York City’s Kings Theatre. “Guys have pride, right?” Before long, however, the 1408 star “figured that part out”.

“He knew something fishy was up, maybe with the father, or that somebody was in her head”, he continued of his character in the Cameron Crowe-directed film. “So I thought, I don't really know how to do it. And then finally at the end of the movie, I thought, ‘Oh, what if he's really bad? And he's more defiant.’ And that was what made it work”.

As per ‘People’, Cusack also revealed that he only agreed to play the iconic character if Crowe, 68, agreed to let him make some changes to the script. Because after reading it for the first time, he noticed that a lot of movies would portray young people through the lens of a “45 to 50-year-old professional writer in the mouth of all these people”.

As for what he wanted to change about Lloyd’s character? Cusack said that “the character was more optimistic, but didn’t have any darker sides to it”. So, he wanted to make it clear that Lloyd was “choosing to be optimistic”, noting that it made him “sort of heroic”.

“It's like a (John) Lennon and (Paul) McCartney song. Paul McCartney writes, ‘You gotta admit it's getting better. It's getting better all the time’. And then John Lennon says, ‘It can't get no worse’. So that was the thing with that character”, he added.

