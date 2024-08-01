John Legend, Chrissy Teigen's son Miles has Type 1 diabetes

Los Angeles, Aug 1 Chrissy Teigen, the wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend, has revealed that her son Miles has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Chrissy shared a snap of her eldest son with an insulin monitor on his arm, which sparked an outpouring of love and affection, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

It seems that Chrissy was very moved by the reaction she got. Chrissy has now shared a photo of her son Miles, six, and daughter Luna, eight. holding up signs at the Paris Olympics.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, alongside the snap she penned, "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform”.

She went on to reveal, “A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens”.

“But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different. After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly”, she added.

