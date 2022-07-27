John Mayer only likes acting in his friends' movies
Los Angeles, July 27 Singer John Mayer has admitted he agreed to join the cast of the thriller 'Vengeance' after he was approached by his friend B.J. Novak.
The 44-year-old musician told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I like being in my friends' movies."
"I don't really have a brain for acting. I like when my friends call me and say, 'You wanna do stuff?'"
The 'Your Body is A Wonderland' hitmaker added: "I'm my own agent for film. It happens just when friends go 'Hey I have an idea for you,' - I go 'yeah, I'll do it.' Simple as that!"
Mayer praised Novak, best known for 'The Office', and his "thoughtful" approach to filmmaking.
He said: "B.J. is very thoughtful on where he wants it to go."
The Grammy winner appears in the movie as a "parody" version of himself with very little self awareness, calling his scene "a great moment between two guys that are smart but dumb."
Mayer added: "The way we are talking it's like we are only ever listening to ourselves talk."
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the 'Get Hard' star had to cancel a Florida gig after his father "suffered a medical emergency".
