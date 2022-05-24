Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss to testify in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's ex-GF Kate Moss will reportedly give her testimony in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. Kate and Johnny dated for 3 years.Moss, who went out with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star from 1994 to 1997, is being called to the witness stand by Depp's legal team, the New York Post and other US media said.The 36-year-old Heard, during her testimony earlier this month, mentioned a reported incident in which Depp was alleged to have pushed Moss down a flight of stairs.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and started dating a few years later. In 2015, they got married. In 2016, Heard filed for divorce and alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their marriage under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Depp denied the accusations and stated that Heard was "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse." Their divorce was finalised in 2017. Johnny Depp is currently suing Amber Heard for defamation because of an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018