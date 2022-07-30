Johnny Walker death anniversary: 'u bring smile to my face' says son Nasir Khan

Actor Nasir Khan penned down a heartfelt note on the death anniversary of his father late actor-comedy king Johnny Walker on Friday on his social media account.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Baghban' actor dropped an old picture of Johnny Walker along with a caption. He wrote, "#johnnywalker my father was a simple man even at the height of his stardom. Remembering him on his death anniversary 29 Jul 2003. love u dad, miss u. u bring a smile to my face ..."

As soon as he dropped the picture, Johnny Walker's fans chimed into the comment section and showered their love for the late comedian.

One of the users wrote, "Jonney Saab Timing, Comedy is still unmatched, Although I like all his movies and songs, but these lines of the song from CID still fit for Mumbai Kahin Building Kahin Traame, Kahin Motor Kahin Mill Milta Hai Yahan Sab Kuchh Ik Milta Nahin Dil."

Another user remembering his songs wrote, "I still humm that song.. jane kahaan mera jigar gaya ji.. abhi abhi yahin tha kidhar gya ji."

Whenever one speaks of Johnny Walker, the song "Maalish... tel maalish..." comes to mind. He was a well-known comedian in Bollywood. In his lifetime, Johnny has given us around 300 movies. Although he never took acting any classes, he had always been talented in this area of interest. People loved his impeccable timing for cracking comical jokes. Mohammad Rafi performed most of his songs for Johnny Walker. At the age of 96, Johnny bid farewell to the world on July 29, 2003. His iconic artworks and songs will continue to rule millions of hearts with his evergreen movies.

