JoJo Siwa on pressure she felt after coming out as lesbian

Washington DC [US], June 20 : Singer and dancer JoJo Siwa reflected on previously feeling pressured to come out as a lesbian, reported People.

"When I came out at 17, I said: 'I'm pansexual, because I don't care [about gender].' But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: 'I'm a lesbian.' And I think I did that because of pressure," said Siwa.

She noted that she felt the pressure came "in a weird way" from "inside the [LGBTQ] community at times."

"From people I know, from partners I've had," said Siwa. "You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, 'Oh, I'm a lesbian', you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid," according to People.

Siwa added, "I've always told myself I'm a lesbian, and I think being here I've realized: 'Oh, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer.' And I think that's really cool," reported People.

She shared that she was "switching letters," referring to the letters in LGBTQ.

"I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q baby! That's what I love about sexuality," said Siwa, to which Beard, 33, responded: "You are Q, honey. And you know that British people love a queue!"

On June 2, Siwa confirmed that she and Hughes were dating, reported People.

