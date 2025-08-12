Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Release: Double the Jolly, Double the Fun as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Face Off in Court

The much-loved courtroom comedy franchise ‘Jolly LLB’ is making a grand comeback with its third installment, and this time, fans will see both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen. The first film featured Arshad in the lead, while the second had Akshay taking the reins, with veteran actor Saurabh Shukla playing a memorable judge in both. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The video promises a laugh riot as the two Jollys—one from Meerut and the other from Kanpur—face off inside the courtroom, delivering humour and chaos in equal measure.

The teaser opens with a shot of the District and Sessions Court in Delhi, setting the stage for the legal drama. Arshad Warsi, portraying the Meerut-based Jolly, is the first to appear, engaging in a light exchange with Judge Saurabh Shukla. The judge pointedly asks if his temper has cooled, to which Arshad responds politely before breaking into a fight moments later. The scene then shifts to Akshay Kumar’s Kanpur-based Jolly making a grand courtroom entry in his signature style. His playful attempt to touch Judge Tripathi’s feet is met with a quick rejection, adding a comedic twist to the moment.

As the teaser progresses, tensions between the two Jollys escalate, leading to a humorous yet chaotic brawl right in the courtroom. Judge Tripathi, caught in the middle, expresses his exasperation, exclaiming that managing one Jolly was hard enough, but now there are two causing mayhem. Packed with witty dialogues, slapstick moments, and the signature banter that made the series a hit, ‘Jolly LLB 3’ appears set to deliver non-stop entertainment. Featuring the dynamic trio of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, the film will hit theatres on September 19, promising a double dose of courtroom comedy.