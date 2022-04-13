Joseph Gordon-Levitt boards Peacock series 'Poker Face'

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt has joined the Peacock series 'Poker Face', the mystery drama starring Natasha Lyonne and created by Rian Johnson.

According to Variety, plot details for the series are currently being kept largely under wraps. However, sources suggest the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne's character working to solve different murders in each episode.

Details on the character Gordon-Levitt will play, including how many episodes he will appear in, have also not been revealed.

In March 2021, 'Poker Face' received a 10-episode order at Peacock. Gordon-Levitt is the first confirmed cast member of the series besides Lyonne.

The show is the latest TV role for Gordon-Levitt, as he currently stars in the first season of the Showtime anthology series 'Super Pumped', playing former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

As per Variety, Johnson created 'Poker Face' and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive producing.

( With inputs from ANI )

