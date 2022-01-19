Joyoshree Arora plays a quirky 'dadi' in upcoming show 'Sab Satrangi'

Mumbai, Jan 19 TV and film actress Joyoshree Arora, who was seen in classic shows such as 'Buniyaad' and 'Hum Log', will be seen in a pivotal role as a 'dadi' (grandmother) in the serial 'Sab Satrangi'.

Joyoshree in the show as a 'dadi' runs her family in the most unconventional and quirky way.

She gives insights into her character and what would make this 'dadi' a trendsetter on Indian television.

Talking about her character, Joyoshree said: "My character on the show has had a challenging life. However, I can very proudly tell that Baby Maurya is the Boss Dadi and is here to break every stereotype that's attached to her age. She is a woman of substance and celebrates every moment. She is optimistic and firmly believes - what you sow is what you reap. She is a modern grandma and way ahead of her time. Baby Maurya is truly 'bindass'. Her character adds great value to the show as she is equally fun and admirable to everyone. And who wouldn't want to have a Dadi like our Baby Maurya?"

On her equation with the other cast, she said: "I share a unique bond with each member of my Satrangi family. To begin with is Manu (Mohit Kumar). He is extremely loving and doting towards his grandmother, I feel for any dadi to have a grandchild like Manu would be wonderful."

Sharing about what resonates with her, she added: "I see quite a bit of myself in Baby Maurya. I love her positivity and share her zeal for life. A very bold and high-spirited lady, my character is not your typical dadi. What makes her so interesting is that she shares a rich backstory, and despite all her struggles, she has emerged victorious. I am really excited to step into the shoes of Baby Maurya and see where this journey takes me as an artiste."

The family drama 'Sab Satrangi' will be out soon on Sony SAB.

