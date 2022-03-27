Jr NTR all praise for 'DJ Tillu' actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Hyderabad, March 27 Tollywood star Jr NTR, who portrayed Bheem in S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', has been showering praises on Siddhu Jonnalagadda for his acting in the recent movie 'DJ Tillu'.

Jr NTR, who has been busy promoting 'RRR' had spoken about young actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda, who appeared in 'DJ Tillu'. NTR called Siddhu 'enigmatic', which is being discussed among the Telugu folks.

"I find that Siddhu so impressive. He has that aura, to keep the audience fixated on the screens. I want to meet him", NTR said.

In one of the informal interviews for 'RRR', Jr. NTR was seen uttering a few famous one-liners from 'DJ Tillu'. NTR uttering Siddhu's famous dialogue 'Ala Untadhi Manthoni' (This is how it is, with me), from 'DJ Tillu' became viral, a few days ago.

Now that NTR has praised Siddhu again, the 'DJ Tillu' actor seems to be overwhelmed. Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who shared the video of NTR talking about him, wrote, "Tarak anna !!!! You just gave me my first award. So giving and pure you are .Thank you. I m Extremely elated and super duper happy and at a loss of words. Tiger is a tiger for a reason . BIG BIG HUG and LOTS OF LOVE."

