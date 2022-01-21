Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR to have a Eid release?

Director S S Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt), scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in multiple languages on January 7, 2022 was postponed owing to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Now according to a Pinkvilla report, the makers s have finally zeroed in on a release date, as RRR is all set to release during the festive weekend of Eid i.e. April 29, 2022. The film team was contemplating on various dates - February 25, March 25 and Eid - according to our sources, and they have finally locked the lucrative festive date of Eid for their biggie. Interestingly, the date coincides with that of Rajamouli’s last blockbuster, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened to a thunderous response on April 28, 2017.



The Eid holiday aside, the team of RRR will also benefit from the Labour Day and Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1, though that falls on a Sunday. RRR is touted to be the biggest film of Indian cinema, with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key appearances. It brings together two of the biggest stars from Telugu industry – Jr. NTR and Ram Charan – and is expected to set new benchmarks at the ticket window. It’s a story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, set in the Pre-Independence era.

