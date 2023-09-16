Jr NTR bags Best Actor award at SIIMA, expresses gratitude to 'RRR' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 Actor Jr NTR won Best Actor award at South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for his powerful performance in 'RRR'.

The award ceremony took place in Dubai on Friday night.

While receiving the trophy, Jr NTR expressed gratitude to his fans and whole 'RRR' team.

He said, "I would love to thank my co-star, my brother, my friend Charan for standing beside me as a pillar of support for RRR. Last but not least I would love to thank all my fans. I bow down to my fans who have always been with me through my ups and downs. You have been my pillar of support at all times. You people shed a tear along with me whenever I was in pain and smiled in unison with me when I am happy”.

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film directed by SS Rajamouli.

In the coming months, Jr NTR will be seen headlining Telugu drama 'Devara', which will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor