Juhi does an impromptu dance on 'Jaadu Teri Nazar' with Gaurav on ‘Madness Machayenge’

Mumbai, April 25 Actress Juhi Chawla, the O.G K-k-k-k Kiran from 'Darr', cast a ray of sunshine on the sets of the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge' when she performed an impromptu dance on the iconic song 'Jaadu Teri Nazar' with comedian Gaurav More in the latest episode.

During the episode, Kushal Badrike, Hemangi Kavi, and Kaveri Priyam teamed up for a new skit of the famous ‘Saiko Baiko’ series, where the ‘navra’ and ‘baiko’ try to spend some quality time on the beach but soon encounter a rollercoaster of misunderstandings and surprises.

Gaurav More channeled his inner SRK, while Sugandha Mishra took on the role of the bubbly ‘Yuhi Chawla’. Gaurav Dubey stepped into the shoes of Sunny Deol for a hilarious spoof of ‘Darr’.

Gaurav More took Juhi Chawla by surprise as he swept her off her feet for a dance to the iconic song ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’ and presented her with a rose.

Talking about the gag, Gaurav said: "We are so happy to have Juhi Chawla be a part of the show! To ensure my act was perfect, I watched the movie 'Darr' numerous times so that I could capture the style and essence of the character. Juhi not only enjoyed our performance but even joined me on stage for an impromptu dance to 'Jaadu Teri Nazar'."

"It was a moment I'll never forget. Working alongside Gaurav and Sugandha has been a blast. Our behind-the-scenes fun translates into the camaraderie you will see on screen. Our gag not only adds a comic twist to a cult thriller but also pays homage to the timeless charm of 'Darr'," he added.

'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

