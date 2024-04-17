Juhi Parmar oozes 'lots of femininity' as she dons pink co-ord set for 'Yeh Meri Family' S3 promos
By IANS | Published: April 17, 2024 05:45 PM2024-04-17T17:45:51+5:302024-04-17T17:50:08+5:30
Mumbai, April 17 The 'Bigg Boss 5' winner, Juhi Parmar on Wednesday dropped a sneak peek into her look of the day, as she promoted the recently released season 3 of 'Yeh Meri Family'.
The 'Kumkum' fame actress took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures wearing a baby pink co-ord set.
For the makeup, she opted for rose-pink lips and blushed cheeks. Juhi half-tied up her hair and accessorised with golden hoops.
The post is captioned as: "Bringing a little pink, lots of femininity and the colour girls love... #Promotions #YehMeriFamily".
Juhi portrays 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother in the family drama 'Yeh Meri Family'.
Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, 'Yeh Meri Family 3' also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.
'Yeh Meri Family Season 3' is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor