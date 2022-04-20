Julia Roberts key to happy marriage: Kissing!

Los Angeles, April 20 Hollywood star Julia Roberts says "kissing" is the key to a marriage while appearing on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The ‘Pretty Woman' star believes the key to her more than two decades of marriage to cinematographer Daniel Moder is not forgetting to have a smooch and show each other affection while appearing on the ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

After being asked by host Stephen Colbert to reveal her tricks on the count to three. The 54-year-old actress said immediately: "Kissing".

The 57-year-old talk show host said the key was taking the time to "apologise", and immediately wanted to take it back.

Stephen quipped: "Well, I would like to apologise to my wife for not saying ‘kissing'."

Elsewhere, Roberts spoke about her new miniseries 'Gaslit'.

The Oscar winner couldn't help but gush over her co-star Sean Penn, who plays her character Martha Mitchell's husband US Attorney General John N. Mitchell on the Starz show about the Watergate scandal, which was adapted from the ‘Slow Burn' podcast by journalist Leon Neyfakh.

She said: "He doesn't want anyone to know how nice and sweet he is because it would destroy his reputation that he's worked so hard on. He had so much patience getting all of this makeup done. He just was rock steady. All his stuff on, he would just sit there."

Roberts also excited about working with George Clooney for the fifth time on their new rom-com ‘Ticket to Paradise' while "heavily bubbled" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress said: "We were heavily, heavily bubbled," before saying of George that "everything you think he is, he is more than that."

