Julianne Hough discusses impact of coming out as 'not straight'

Washington [US], September 1 : Julianne Hough, the star host of 'Dancing with the Stars', has revisited her journey of self-discovery and coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

During a recent appearance on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show' podcast, Hough, 36, shared her reflections on the emotional experience of coming out, first disclosed in a 2019 Women's Health article, according to People magazine.

"Coming out is one of the most vulnerable and empowering things that you can do," Hough remarked.

She elaborated on her understanding of love and attraction, stating, "I think I'm just learning like what love is and I love people and I don't know what I'm attracted to, but I choose you."

According to People magazine, she emphasized her appreciation for the essence and beauty of individuals beyond mere physical attraction.

Hough's initial disclosure in August 2019 also involved her then-husband, NHL player Brooks Laich.

She recalled telling him, "You know I'm not straight, right?" to which he responded with surprise. Hough noted that this revelation fostered a deeper intimacy in their relationship, stating, "I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this."

Despite the support she received from her public, friends, and family, Hough acknowledged the difficulties faced by those lacking such support.

"I'm super grateful for my family, my friends and the support from all my fans," she said, emphasizing her wish to extend support to others who might not be as fortunate, according to People magazine,

Following her separation from Laich in 2020, Hough has continued to openly discuss their relationship.

In a recent interview on 'Armchair Expert' with Dax Shepard, she expressed both acceptance and regret over their marriage, stating, "We both have regrets that it didn't work out because I don't think we had the maturity to come together."

