Julianne Hough says she is "obsessed" with Anna Delvey's 'Dancing with the Stars' participation

Washington [US], September 17 : Actor and dancer Julianne Hough has shared her thoughts regarding Anna Delvey's participation in the dance competition TV series 'Dancing with the Stars', reported People.

During the recent episode of the 'Call It What It Is podcast', the cohost of the TV series talked about the participation of Anna Delvey with podcast cohosts Jessica Capshaw and Camila Luddington.

While reacting to Delvey competing with her ankle bracelet while still under house arrest, the trio couldn't contain their excitement.

"Some people are so angry about this. I love it. Some people are not happy, it's controversial," Luddington shared.

Hough agreed, "It's controversial for sure. I'm so obsessed."

"I'm so obsessed you guys, like I need her to win! I don't even know who the other contestants are. I don't care," Luddington said, adding, "I want her to win. I'm serious and by the way she could be deported at any second."

Julianne said that the show could be a "great opportunity" for Delvey as it "allows people to show their most true self."

"I just love it so much because I was obsessed with the show, and Julia Garner just crushed it," said Hough, adding, "And there's so much fun to be had with it and she like plays into it."

Delvey, whose true name is Anna Sorokin, rose to prominence by impersonating a wealthy German heiress and used her social standing to scam wealthy individuals, banks, and hotels. In 2017, she was arrested and later convicted of grand larceny (first, second, and third degree) and theft of services in 2019.

"Her sentence included four to 12 years in prison, which was cut short when she was released in February 2021 for good behavior. Shortly after her release, Delvey was taken into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa. She has been living under house arrest in New York City while fighting her deportation case," reported People.

The decision to make her part of the show was supported by 'Dancing with the Stars' showrunner, Conrad Green

"We've always tried to be a very broad church when it comes to the types of people, the types of backgrounds, the types of stories we have on the show," said Green, adding, "Anna is fascinating to a lot of people, a lot of people have watched the dramas about her life and have followed her story, so I think there is an inherent curiosity about her."

"I think it's perfectly valid for her to be on the show, and I think people have been really curious to see how she performs," he added, reported People.

'Dancing with the Stars' is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli serving as judges.

