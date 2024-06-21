Junaid Khan's Debut Movie ‘Maharaj’ Cleared for Release on Netflix by Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court has granted permission for the release of the film 'Maharaj,' featuring Junaid Khan. Originally scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 18th, the release was temporarily halted by a previous interim order.

Last Friday, the court had halted the release of the film following a petition from eight members of the Pushtimarg sect. They argued that the portrayal of the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and the British judges' commentary could potentially incite public disorder and disparagement of their sect and beliefs. This case originated from journalist Karsandas Mulji's writings alleging sexual relationships between Pushtimargi Jadunath Maharaj and female devotees.

In response, lawyers representing the OTT platform and the film production company invoked precedents such as the legal battles over films like Bandit Queen, Padmavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Faraaz to uphold the principle of freedom of expression.

