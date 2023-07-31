Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin expecting their first child?

Pop singer Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber are reportedly expecting their first child together after nearly five years of marriage. The pair were recently spotted attending one of Drake's 'It's All a Blur Tour' concerts. During the show at the Barclays Center stadium in New York on July 18, Hailey flashed what appeared to be a tiny baby bump. According to PopFactions, Hailey was consulting with fertility doctors in December of last year and is now pregnant. It's not clear where the rumour originated from, but a recent photo of the couple's outing has fueled the pregnancy speculation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The couple, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this September, have previously hinted that they're ready for a baby. Back in February, the couple was photographed with their pal's newborn during a tropical vacation. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin was seen holding and kissing the baby on the cheek as they sat at a local restaurant. In November 2020, Hailey shut down an Us Weekly report that she was pregnant. “Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @UsWeekly. I’m not pregnant,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important AKA the election.” Hailey and Justin married in September 2018 after years of on-again, off-again dating.