Justin Bieber, wife Hailey announce birth of their first baby: Welcome home Jack Blue Bieber

Los Angeles, Aug 24 Global pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Justin took to Instagram and made this announcement on Saturday morning. He posted a close-up picture of his baby’s tiny foot and captioned it as “Welcome Home Jack Blue Bieber”.

His friend Kylie Jenner commented “I can’t handle this little foot Jack Blues Bieber”

Hailey shared the same picture on her Instagram stories.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, tied the knot in 2018, just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated their wedding with a large ceremony, exchanging vows in front of family and friends.

In 2023 Hailey acknowledged to the Sunday Times that she is scared to have children as a celebrity.

In May the couple announced they were expecting a baby together. They have been sharing adorable videos and photos from Hailey’s pregnancy diaries.

A few months ago speaking to W magazine Hailey Bieber spoke about how she managed to hide her pregnancy for six months. She stated “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time...I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Hailey, a supermodel has walked the ramp for top designers. She has been part of Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Milan fashion week.

The birth of their baby boy marks the beginning of a new chapter for Justin and Hailey. Fans are eager to see how parenthood will shape their lives, with many speculating that Justin's future music may be influenced by his experiences as a father.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor