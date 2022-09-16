Justin Bieber’s calls of his India concert due to ill health

Justin Bieber’s upcoming India concert, to be held in New Delhi on October 18, has been officially cancelled. The organisers of the mega concert confirmed the development in a statement, days after they had initially claimed that the concert was going ahead. The development comes after Justin had pulled out of his ongoing world tour citing exhaustion as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Last week, Justin had announced on social media that he was taking a break from performing indefinitely, cancelling his upcoming concerts in his ongoing Justice Tour. This had cast doubts over his proposed gig in Delhi, which was a part of the Asia leg of the same tour, At that time, BookMyShow, which is promoting this concert in India, had said it was ‘going ahead’.However, on Thursday, a rep from the company said that the concert has been cancelled. Justin Bieber was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face, earlier this year. Following this, he had taken a break for performing on stage but later made a successful comeback. Justin even performed six live shows in Europe and South America since his return, before he announced his second break last week.