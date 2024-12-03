K-Drama Star Park Min Jae Passes Away at 32 Due to Cardiac Arrest

South Korean K-drama actor Park Min Jae tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest in China. The actor was known for his roles in drama series like 'Tomorrow', 'Little Women', and 'The Korea-Khitan War'. Fans of Min Jae are devastated as the actor passed away at a very young age.

Min Jae's agency, Big Title, confirmed his death on December 2, revealing that he suffered a cardiac arrest at 32 age. His passing has elicited heartfelt tributes from fans and industry peers, expressing sorrow and gratitude for his work.

A wake is scheduled to take place at the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall, with the funeral set for December 4 at 9:30 AM local time. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and they expressed their hope that many will come to pay their respects