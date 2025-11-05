K L Rahul wishes a happy birthday to his 'best friend, wifey & lover' Athiya Shetty

Mumbai, Nov 5 Indian cricketer K L Rahul wishes a happy birthday to his 'best friend, wifey and lover' Athiya Shetty as she turned 33 years old on Wednesday.

Rahul also posted a love-filled photo of the two on social media, embracing in a warm hug. This was followed by a mirror selfie of Athiya and Rahul during a shopping spree.

Rahul also dropped a snap of Athiya making a V sign with her fingers, while he stood beside her.

Wishing his better half on her special day, Rahul penned a lovely birthday note that read, "Happy birthday to my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball, goofball (two hearts emoji) I love you more each passing year (red heart and hug emoji) @athiyashetty (sic)."

For those who do not know, Athiya and Rahul got into a relationship back in 2019. After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Athiya and Rahul welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on 24 March 2025. The couple has named their daughter Evaarah.

Suniel Shetty also wished his daughter with a sweet social media post.

The 'Dhadkan' actor took to his Insta and posted a still of the father and daughter duo posing together in a cafe.

Suniel's birthday wish for Athiya read, "Wishing my (Beating heart emoji) heart in a human form , a beautiful soul … a beautiful day … happy birthday my baby … keep shining , keep believing, keep being you (sic)."

Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty, called her his “biggest supporter, protector, and best friend” as he wished her on her special day.

The 'Border 2' actor took to his Instagram and shared a pic with Athiya as the two twinned in earthy tones.

Ahan wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who’s been my biggest supporter, protector, and best friend. You’ve stood by me, believed in me, and fought for me in ways I can’t even explain. Happy birthday…love you always.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor