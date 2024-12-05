K-Pop Group BTS Dominates Spotify Wrapped 2024 as Most-Streamed Music Band, With Over 39 Billion Streams

K-pop sensation BTS has been named the most-streamed K-pop act globally in Spotify Wrapped 2024, maintaining this title since 2018 despite not releasing a new album since 2022. They are the only Asian act with 100 songs exceeding 100 million streams, alongside global stars like Drake and Bad Bunny. Notably, three of their albums, including Love Yourself: Tear, have all tracks with over 100 million streams, a feat shared with The Weeknd.

Even during their hiatus for military service, BTS members have thrived solo, with Jungkook's Golden and Jimin’s MUSE achieving great success. Jimin’s “WHO” ranked as the most streamed solo song by an Asian artist on Spotify, while Jungkook’s “Seven” and “Standing Next To You” also made the list, marking him as the first Asian soloist with multiple entries.

In 2024, BTS reached significant milestones, including over 39 billion cumulative streams and “Spring Day” becoming the first song in Melon history to hit one billion streams. Their hit “Dynamite” achieved quintuple platinum certification in the US, the highest for a South Korean group.

Individually, Jungkook's Golden features popular tracks like "Seven," making him the first Asian solo artist with three songs over 700 million streams. Jimin's MUSE produced the highest-charting solo song by a K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100, while RM's Right Place Wrong Person showcased his poetic artistry. J-hope's previous work continues to engage fans, and Suga's D-DAY and performances as AgustD highlight his dynamic talent. V's Layover received acclaim for its jazz elements, and Jin recently released his debut album Happy after his hiatus.

BTS continues to dominate Spotify, demonstrating their global impact and versatility in music.