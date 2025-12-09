Kaantha OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Online?

Kaantha OTT Release: Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama Kaantha will be released on Netflix on Friday, December 12, 2025. The film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In Kannada, it will be available under the title Shaantha. The film opened in cinemas on November 14 and earned praise for its performances, visuals and storytelling.

The movie is set in 1950s Madras and explores the complex relationship between legendary director Ayya and his protege, superstar T.K. Mahadevan, played by Dulquer Salmaan. The story follows Mahadevan’s rise to fame and the consequences of ambition, including betrayal and a mysterious death on a film set.

Kaantha marks the Tamil debut of actress Bhagyashree Borse. The film also stars Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez handles the editing. Jhanu Chanthar has composed the music and Jakes Bejoy has created the background score.

Kaantha Trailer