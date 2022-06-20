Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Ram Charan to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan is currently in Hyderabad busy shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh. Apart from them the film also stars Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. The latest report by Pinkvilla claims that RRR star Ram Charan will be making a special appearance in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor will appear in a song titled Bhaijaan, where he’ll groove with Salman Khan along with Venkatesh.

Ram’s cameo was decided at the last minute after he went to meet the Bollywood superstar while they were shooting in Hyderabad.Talking about the same, the source revealed, “Salman Khan was shooting for a larger-than-life song yesterday in Hyderabad when Ram Charan went to meet the actor. It was then that they came up with the idea of Ram making a cameo in the song, which the actor graciously agreed to. It’s an exciting number, mounted on a massive scale, and Salman and Ram’s camaraderie in it is to look out for.”Meanwhile, the makers will soon announce the new title of the film. It is reported that the film has been titled 'Bhaijaan', which was the original title. The film is slated to release this year on Christmas. Earlier, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal were also part of the film but due to some creative differences with the production, the two were replaced by Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.