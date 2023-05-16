'Kacchey Limbu' took Radhika Madan back to her childhood

Mumbai, May 16 Actress Radhika Madan, who is awaiting the release of her film 'Kacchey Limbu', has shared that the film reminds her of the best days that she spent with her brother during their childhood.

The film, also starring Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in key roles, is a slice-of-life story which celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings while exploring the challenges of pursuing one's passion amid familial expectations.

Talking about the film, the address said, "'Kacchey Limbu' is a relatable story which is so authentic in its treatment that there was no way I could have said no to it. My character 'Aditi' instantly reminded me of some of the best days I spent with my brother while growing up. Be it about us watching cricket together or having our 'nok-jhok', every moment experienced during the journey of the film strongly resonated with me.

"Our director Shubham and the entire team has done a brilliant job in bringing this film to life... It is a story that needs to be told. There are so many Aditis out there who are bound by parental expectations and are unable to realise their dreams. This one's for you all to break the mould and strive towards what your heart says. It's a special film, and I can't wait for you all to pour in your love."

The film had received critical acclaim with official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (TIFF), World Film Festival of Bangkok and International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) last year.

It is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and chronicles the life of siblings who find themselves on opposing gully cricket teams. As they strive to balance their familial loyalty with the pursuit of their passions, they embark on a journey that illuminates the unbreakable bond of sibling love.

Rajat Barmecha shared his excitement on the digital premiere of the film, saying, "From 'Udaan' to 'Kacchey Limbu', it has been quite a journey for me, fulfilling yet riddled with challenges, and it continues. I needed to have complete conviction in my choices even if some choices backfired.

"That's the core theme of the film - never be afraid to dream and pursue your passion. With the film's release on JioCinema, we can now take this powerful story to every nook and corner. As an actor, I had the opportunity to portray a character with layers of emotions and conflicts, which made the experience truly memorable."

