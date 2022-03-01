Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar injured in car crash

Bhuban Badyakar, whose song “Kacha Badam” became a rage on social media, was hospitalised after a road accident in his native West Bengal. He was trying to back his vehicle when he rammed it into a wall. He was rushed to the hospital, and discharged later after first-aid.As per a report, Bhuban met with an accident, while he was learning to drive his recently purchased second hand car.

The singer told Indian Express that he was doing better but has bowed out of professional commitments for some time as he recovers. Earlier, in an interview with AajTak, he talked about his viral song and how he had no idea that people would like it. He said, “I just want people to know about my song and I want the government to help me with some funds to make some permanent living arrangements for my family. I also want to give them good food to eat and good clothes to wear.”Bhuban is a resident of Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village in Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat of West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Before the song went viral, Bhuban used to sell peanuts on his cycle and earn Rs. 200-250 in a day. He has a family of five, which includes his wife, two sons and a daughter.

