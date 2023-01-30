Kailash Kher attacked with bottles during concert in Karnataka

Singer Kailash Kher was attacked by miscreants in Karnataka's Hampi on Sunday while performing on a stage at Hampi Utsav. In a video that is viral on the internet, a bottle was hurled at him from the crowd and the staff was seen removing the water bottle from the stage.

According to news agency ANI, Vijayanagara police detained two people and an investigation is going on. The accused were allegedly unhappy with the singer for not singing Kannada songs during the event and they attacked in anger. “A bottle was thrown at singer Kailash Kher while he was singing in a closing ceremony of Hampi Utsav at Hampi, Vijayanagar yesterday. 2 detained over the incident. The men were angry at Kher for not singing Kannada songs, say police,” read a tweet by ANI.

The three-day Hampi Utsav began on January 27. This is the first time that a cultural festival is being held since the formation of the new Vijayanagara district. Inaugurated by chief Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening, the event has four stages set up - the main one at Gayatri Peeta, Eduru Basavanna Vedike, Hampi Virupaksheshwar Vedike and Sasuvekalu Vedike. Sandalwood playback singers Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit and Anannya Bhath, and Bollywood playback singers Arman Mallik and Kailash Kher were among those invited to perform.